JACKYL Frontman JESSE JAMES DUPREE Debuts “Never Gets Old” Video, Breathing Fire Album Due In November

Jesse James Dupree has announced details of his new studio album, titled Breathing Fire, planned for global release on November 10, 2023. Today, he presents the lead track, “Never Gets Old,” co-written with AC/DC’s Brian Johnson. The recording features Jesse, with his son Nigel on drums, and Jackyl bandmate Roman Glick on bass. Pre-save the album now in digital format at this location. Pre-orders for physical product, including CDs, t-shirts, and Vinyl can be made here.

The song is a co-write between Dupree and old friend Brian Johnson. The two collaborated for several Jackyl records, dating back to Cut The Crap’s “Locked & Loaded” (1997) and “Kill The Sunshine” from Relentless’ (2002). Dupree shares, “Brian Johnson of AC/DC is ROCK! I camped out for two nights to get Back In Black concert tickets in 1980, and to be writing songs with him is a trip!”

The official video sees "Never Gets Old" as told via photo album history. Can you name all of the bad asses in this video?

Dupree offers, “This album is a convenient accident as I had no intention of recording one. It came about when I was listening to some old AC/DC records, and it reminded me how important rock ‘n roll is to me. The ideas started coming, and at the same time my son Nigel walked through the door from Nashville. The next thing I knew Roman was there, and we were laying the tracks down. I had not spoken to Brian Johnson for about six months because he was preoccupied with his book tour. Coincidentally, he dialed me in the days after we had been recording. Some of the strongest songs I’ve ever been a part of are featured on this album. How cool is it to play with your son, your best friend (in Roman), and to write songs with Brian Johnson? Life doesn't get better than that.”

Check out a Behind The Song video for “Never Gets Old” featuring Jesse, Nigel, and Roman:

Breathing Fire artwork and tracklisting:

"Lay It On Me"

"Never Gets Old"

"Breathing Fire"

"It's Not Love"

"Stranded"

"Born To Ride"

"Kill The Sunshine"

"Over My Dead Body"

"White Flag"

"Rappa De Pappa"