JACKYL Frontman JESSE JAMES DUPREE Releases New Video For Solo Song "Stranded"

Jesse James Dupree, lead singer of Jackyl, has just dropped his newest music video, "Stranded". Filmed in the heart of Sturgis, South Dakota, it's a must-see! This is a cenematic rock n' roll treat you don't want to miss!

Check out Jesse James Dupree and Johnny Dare in the making of the official music video. From behind the senses to accidental happenings, Jesse and Johnny cover what went in to the creation of "Stranded".

"Stranded" appears on Jesse James Dupree's solo album, Breating Fire, which was released in November 2023. Secure your digital copy at this location. Orders for physical product, including CDs, T-shirts, and Vinyl can be made here.

Tracklisting:

"Lay It On Me"

"Never Gets Old"

"Breathing Fire"

"It's Not Love"

"Stranded"

"Born To Ride The Lightning"

"Kill The Sunshine"

"Over My Dead Body"

"White Flag"

"Rappa De Pappa"

"Never Gets Old" Studio Session Video:

"Born To Ride The Lightning" Live Video:

For further details, visit JesseJamesDupree.com.