JACKYL Frontman JESSE JAMES DUPREE Shares "Born To Ride The Lightning" Live Video

As an Easter treat, Jesse James Dupree of Jackyl presents a live clip of his solo band performing "Born To Ride The Lightning", from his 2023 album Breathing Fire.

Joining Jesse on stage are his son Nigel T. Dupree on guitar, Roman Glick on bass, and Rodney Hammer on drums.

Breathing Fire artwork and tracklisting:

"Lay It On Me"

"Never Gets Old"

"Breathing Fire"

"It's Not Love"

"Stranded"

"Born To Ride The Lightning"

"Kill The Sunshine"

"Over My Dead Body"

"White Flag"

"Rappa De Pappa"

