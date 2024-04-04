JACKYL – JEFF And CHRIS WORLEY Announce WORLEYTHEPIRATE Solo Outfit; “Country Gangster” Video Streaming

Jeff and Chris Worley, founders of the multi-platinum southern hard rock band Jackyl, have announced the release of their first solo album titled WorleyThePirate planned for global release on May 24. The lead title track “Country Gangster” co-written by Jeff Worley, Chris Worley, JJ Woolbright, and features Atlanta rapper/producer/beat-writer Spittzwell. Preorder here.

Jeff Worley explains, “The song and video depict a hilarious take on a motorcycle riding, tractor driving, happy-go-lucky, white-trash, ‘ne’er do well’ who wins the jackpot off a scratch-off ticket, and happily blows through $100,000 24 hours”. Worley goes on to say, “The other 12 songs on the record have the same characteristics, true stories told in an unconventional fashion. What I mean by that is, we have hard rock, heavy metal, pop, punk, rap, hip-hop, Caribbean, and Latin. And not only did we use the standard heavy guitars and drums, but we’ve added saxophones, trumpets, piano, synthesizer, organ, samples, and like Queen, basically anything else we could get our hands on to make noise with.

“I’ve always wanted to go against the grain and do the opposite of all the cookie cutter, same ole same ole that is the music and entertainment business. Not only with music, but with my WorleyThePirate Productions Studio, we will always create our own content and push to the limit how far music and art can go. I have a rapper, AKA Spittzwell, an incredible female singer Emma Worley, my daughter, and also two incredible young rock singers TJ. Jones and Wade Razor. When you take all of those treasures and you combine that with the production team of me, my brother Chris, who is one of the best producer/engineers in the world, and a musical virtuoso like JJ ‘The Gunslinger’ Woolbright, you have what’s just sailed upon the shores of the world, WorleyThePirate.”

Jeff and Chris Worley have spent the last three decades achieving success with their multi-platinum band Jackyl. Not only have they remained a constant touring and recording act with hundreds of shows a year; they were featured on the TruTV hit show “Full Throttle Saloon”, and voiced characters of themselves on the hit Cartoon Network show “Squidbillies” episode “America Why We Love Her” as well as wrote the music for the episode. Jeff Worley AKA WorleyThePirate is also an abstract painter whose work can be viewed and purchased through worleythepirate.com.

Jeff has also authored two books with one being the crazy rock and roll story book “No Filter”. The other was a cookbook/lifestyle book “Dawg Eat Dog”, a “A rockstar’s guide to a healthy life, While being the life of the party” co-written with his Jackyl bandmate Roman Glick and his third book, untitled, should be released by the end of 2024. Both books have been extremely popular and can be found on Amazon, live Jackyl shows, on jackyl.com and worleythepirate.com.

Tracklisting:

“The Kraken / Hellaxandria / The End”

“Country Gangster” (feat. Spittzwell)

“Octopushin’”

“Fat Ride” (feat. Emma Raquel Worley)

“More Than A Monster”

“Villains”

“Hot Funky Love #1” (feat. Spittzwell)

“Hot Funky Love #2” (Spittzwell remix)

“Getcha Sum” (feat. Emma Raquel Worley)

“H.U.M.A.N.” (feat. Wade Razor)

“Freaks”

F*** Around And Find Out” (feat. Emma Raquel Worley)

“El Guapo”

“Country Gangster” video: