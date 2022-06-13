JACKYL Postpone Upcoming Shows Due To Guitarist JEFF WORLEY Dealing With "Unforeseen Minor Medical Issue"

Earlier today, June 13th, Jackyl shared the following unfortunate news via social media:

"Due to an unforeseen minor medical issue that our guitarist, Jeff Worley, needs to attend to immediately, the upcoming Jackyl dates, June 16th through June 25th, are postponed and will be rescheduled. We wish Jeff a speedy recovery and look forward to returning the first of July. Thanks for understanding."

BraveWords sends our best wishes and positive thoughts to Jeff for a speedy recovery.

The postponed Jackyl dates are as listed:

June

16 - Big Night Live - Boston, Massachusetts

17 - Granite State Music Hall - Laconia, New Hampshire

21 - Toad's Place - New Haven, Connecticut

22 - Morgan Hill Event Center - Hermon, Maine

23 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, New York

24 - Club XL Live - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

25 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania

The following Jackyl shows are still scheduled to go ahead as originally planned:

July

1 - JD Legends - Franklin, Ohio

2 - Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club - Lockhaven, Pennsylvania

3 - The Barrel House - Maysville, Kentucky

24 - Cumming Music Festival - Cumming, Georgia

30 - Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Oklahoma

August

11 - Full Throttle Saloon - Vale, South Dakota

27 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, Tennessee

September

8 - The Alliance - Sioux Falls, South Dakota

9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota

10 - Beaver Bottoms Saloon - Fountain, Minnesota

15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, Maryland

17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin

24 - WIIL Rock Fest - Grayslake, Illinois

Jackyl recently released a video for their brand new single, "Get All Up In It (Another Round Of Mother Funker)". The song is available now across all digital streaming platforms.

"Get All Up In It" is one of three new songs slated to appear on Jackyl 30 – Coming In Hot. This new greatest hits collection, celebrating the band's 30th anniversary, will be released on August 11th.