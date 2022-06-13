JACKYL Postpone Upcoming Shows Due To Guitarist JEFF WORLEY Dealing With "Unforeseen Minor Medical Issue"
June 13, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Earlier today, June 13th, Jackyl shared the following unfortunate news via social media:
"Due to an unforeseen minor medical issue that our guitarist, Jeff Worley, needs to attend to immediately, the upcoming Jackyl dates, June 16th through June 25th, are postponed and will be rescheduled. We wish Jeff a speedy recovery and look forward to returning the first of July. Thanks for understanding."
BraveWords sends our best wishes and positive thoughts to Jeff for a speedy recovery.
The postponed Jackyl dates are as listed:
June
16 - Big Night Live - Boston, Massachusetts
17 - Granite State Music Hall - Laconia, New Hampshire
21 - Toad's Place - New Haven, Connecticut
22 - Morgan Hill Event Center - Hermon, Maine
23 - The Chance Theater - Poughkeepsie, New York
24 - Club XL Live - Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
25 - Penn's Peak - Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
The following Jackyl shows are still scheduled to go ahead as originally planned:
July
1 - JD Legends - Franklin, Ohio
2 - Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club - Lockhaven, Pennsylvania
3 - The Barrel House - Maysville, Kentucky
24 - Cumming Music Festival - Cumming, Georgia
30 - Sugar Creek Casino - Hinton, Oklahoma
August
11 - Full Throttle Saloon - Vale, South Dakota
27 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, Tennessee
September
8 - The Alliance - Sioux Falls, South Dakota
9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota
10 - Beaver Bottoms Saloon - Fountain, Minnesota
15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, Maryland
17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin
24 - WIIL Rock Fest - Grayslake, Illinois
Jackyl recently released a video for their brand new single, "Get All Up In It (Another Round Of Mother Funker)". The song is available now across all digital streaming platforms.
"Get All Up In It" is one of three new songs slated to appear on Jackyl 30 – Coming In Hot. This new greatest hits collection, celebrating the band's 30th anniversary, will be released on August 11th.