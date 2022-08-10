JACKYL Streams New Song "Another Round" From 30 Coming In Hot

It’s been three decades since Jackyl shot out of Georgia spewing equal parts hard rock, heavy metal, and Southern rock.

In celebration of the band's 30th anniversary - Jesse James Dupree, along with the Worley brothers, and Roman Glick - debut a brand new album, Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot. Earmarked by three new tracks: “Bad Decisions”, “Another Round” and the first single, “Get All Up in It”, Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot will be released on August 12th. Pre-add / pre-save your copy now at this location, and enjoy “Another Round” right now.

Jackyl 30 Coming In Hot features 17 tracks - three brand new studio songs, and 14 live versions of fan favorites. The artwork and tracklisting can be seen below.

"Another Round"

"Get All Up In It"

"Bad Decision"

"Blastoff" (Live)

"My Moonshine Kicks Your Cocaine's Ass" (Live)

"Encore" (Live)

"Screwdriver" (Live)

"Down On Me" (Live)

"Push Comes To Shove" (Live)

"Just Because I'm Drunk (Don't Mean You're Right)" (Live)

"Secret Of The Bottle" (Live)

"I Stand Alone" (Live)

"When Will It Rain" (Live)

"Dirty Little Mind" (Live)

"Redneck Punk" (Live)

"Cut The Crap" (Live)

"The Lumberjack" (Live)

Check out the video for one of Jackyl's new studio songs, "Get All Up In It":

Catch Jackyl live at the following shows:

August

11 - Full Throttle Saloon - Vale, South Dakota

26 - Shagnasty's Grubbery and Pour House - Huntsville, Alabama

27 - The Shed Smokehouse & Juke Joint - Maryville, Tennessee

September

3 - Harley-Davidson Museum - Milwaukee, Wisconsin - FREE ALL AGES SHOW

8 - The Alliance - Sioux Falls, South Dakota

9 - RockTember Music Festival - Hinckley, Minnesota

10 - Beaver Bottoms Saloon - Fountain, Minnesota

15 - OC Bikefest - Ocean City, Maryland

17 - Bonnie & Clyde's Gangster Park - Harshaw, Wisconsin

24 - WIIL Rock Fest - Grayslake, Illinois