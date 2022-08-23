JADED HEART To Release Heart Attack Album In October; "Blood Red Skies" Music Video Posted
August 23, 2022, an hour ago
Jaded Heart are back with their 15th album, Heart Attack, out on October 14 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the new album here, and watch a video for the single, "Blood Red Skies", below.
The new album turned out very melodic and really heavy at the same time, and offers a modern sound. Niklas Dahlin of the Swedish power metal band Insania has contributed a guitar solo to the song, "Right Now".
Tracklisting:
"Blood Red Skies"
"Sweet Sensation"
"Heart Attack"
"Harvester Unknown"
"Lady Spider"
"Descent"
"Remnants Of Before"
"Right Now"
"It's About Time"
"Bridges Are Burning"
"Midnight Stalker"
"Blood Red Skies" video: