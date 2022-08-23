JADED HEART To Release Heart Attack Album In October; "Blood Red Skies" Music Video Posted

Jaded Heart are back with their 15th album, Heart Attack, out on October 14 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the new album here, and watch a video for the single, "Blood Red Skies", below.

The new album turned out very melodic and really heavy at the same time, and offers a modern sound. Niklas Dahlin of the Swedish power metal band Insania has contributed a guitar solo to the song, "Right Now".

Tracklisting:

"Blood Red Skies"

"Sweet Sensation"

"Heart Attack"

"Harvester Unknown"

"Lady Spider"

"Descent"

"Remnants Of Before"

"Right Now"

"It's About Time"

"Bridges Are Burning"

"Midnight Stalker"

"Blood Red Skies" video: