JADED HEART To Release Intuition Digital EP In September; Title Track Music Video Streaming

German/Swedish melodic metal/hard rock band, Jaded Heart, have released a video for "Intuition", the title track of their new digital EP, due for release on September 27 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the EP here, and watch the new video below.

In regards to their new EP, Jaded Heart states: "Be prepared! It ROCKS HARD! And we have more to come!"

Intuition EP tracklisting:

"Intuition"

"Dance The Night Away"

"Square Hammer"

"Love Is A Killer" (Live In Hamburg)

"Intuition" video: