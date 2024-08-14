JADED HEART To Release Intuition Digital EP In September; Title Track Music Video Streaming
August 14, 2024, 23 minutes ago
German/Swedish melodic metal/hard rock band, Jaded Heart, have released a video for "Intuition", the title track of their new digital EP, due for release on September 27 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the EP here, and watch the new video below.
In regards to their new EP, Jaded Heart states: "Be prepared! It ROCKS HARD! And we have more to come!"
Intuition EP tracklisting:
"Intuition"
"Dance The Night Away"
"Square Hammer"
"Love Is A Killer" (Live In Hamburg)
"Intuition" video: