JAG PANZER - Call The Hotline!

Leading up to the June 23rd release of The Hallowed, via Atomic Fire, Colorado's Jag Panzer are going old-school, keeping fans' appetite whetted and updated. With a flyer stapled to a telephone pole proclaming, "Promote Like It's 1984," the band announces a new hotline, that will be updated weekly, with a teaser/tidbit surrounding the band and the forthcoming release. Fans can hear the message at 719-453-0509. Note that this is a USA based number and long distance charges may apply.

Jag Panzer recently issued a 14-minute in-depth studio documentary, "Tales From The Hallowed". Watch below:

The Hallowed will be available as double vinyl, CD, and digital download / stream. Several variants of the album, incl. limited edition bundles with exclusive comic book, t-shirt, and signed photo card, can be pre-ordered, here.

Jag Panzer was formed in 1981 in Colorado, and released their debut album entitled Ample Destruction just three years later, in 1984.

Today, almost 40 years later, the album - which already presented the band’s very own and unique style ‐ is known as one of the pillars of American heavy metal, and is often referred to as the trailblazer of the power metal scene.

In the last few decades the heavy metal scene was going through ups and downs, and so was the band’s career. Nevertheless, Jag Panzer managed to release ten more studio albums, and earned the status of an absolute legend of the genre. Yes, they are being called legends, they are being called veterans – but it absolutely doesn’t mean that the band sounds outdated. Exactly the opposite applies: Their new concept studio album The Hallowed of course includes all trademarks and sounds like a classic Jag Panzer album. But it also includes an impressive dose of energy and high-octane in‐your‐face attitude that will please both old school die hard fans and young enthusiasts of the genre alike!

Tracklisting:

"Bound As One"

"Prey!"

"Ties That Bind"

"Stronger Than You Know"

"Onward We Toil"

"Edge Of A Knife"

"Dark Descent"

"Weather The Storm"

"Renewed Flame"

"Last Rites"

"Stronger Than You Know" lyric video:

"Onward We Toil" lyric video:

Jag Panzer are:

Harry Conklin - vocals

Mark Briody - guitars

Ken Rodarte - guitars

John Tetley - bass

Rikard Stjernquist - drums