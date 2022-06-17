JAG PANZER Guitarist MARK BRIODY Issues Update On Forthcoming Concept Album, The Hallowed - "This Time Next Week I Head Out To Arizona To Officially Start The Recording Process"

Guitarist Mark Briody of Colorado based heavy metal band, Jag Panzer, has issued an update in regards to the band's forthcoming concept album, entitled The Hallowed.

Says Briody: "This time next week I head out to Arizona to officially start the recording process for the new Jag Panzer album, The Hallowed. We’re heading into Sonic Phish to do the drums. Sonic Phish is owned by drummer extraordinaire Ken Mary. Rikard owns several drum kits, but this time he’s breaking out his large vintage Yamaha which was last used on Mechanized Warfare.

The Hallowed is a concept album, so you can follow the story along as normal by reading the lyrics. Or you can dive into the comic book. The comic book is the story, however it’s told from an entirely different perspective from the lyrics.

If you’re a super music geek (as I am) you can listen to The Hallowed while reading the hard bound book. The book will be jammed packed with photos, recording details, etc. This book will be something I always wanted as a music fan.

I should note that the comic book and hard bound book were both started after the entire album was written and demoed. The focus for the first 12 months of creative work was entirely on the music, nothing else. The comic book and hard bound book are just additional outlets for those wanting a really deep dive into the album.

I’m really excited about this album, the music makes me feel like a kid again. Every single member of the band worked their asses off delivering high quality songs. I’m excited for everyone to hear it."

The Hallowed will be the band’s second concept album. Mixing and mastering are scheduled to be completed in August. The album will be recorded at various studios and mixed by Jim Morris at Morrisound Studios. The cover artwork has been completed by Dusan Markovic.

Jag Panzer's latest album, The Deviant Chord, was released in 2017. Stay tuned for further updates on the new record.