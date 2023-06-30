JAG PANZER Lands First Ever Appearance On The German Charts With The Hallowed

June 23 marked the release of The Hallowed, the brand new studio album by US legends, Jag Panzer (Atomic Fire Records). The heavy metallers have achieved their first ever entry in the German charts in their 40 year career with The Hallowed reaching #23.

Jag Panzer recently released a lyric video for "Dark Descent", created by guitarist Mark Briody.

Briody says, "'Dark Descent' can be interpreted as literal or metaphoric. In this part of the storyline, the group is descending a cliff amongst the old city ruins. The group are also descending towards the final outcome of the story. Although at first glance it seems like a basic heavy metal song, those who breakdown the music will see that it is one of the most musically complex songs on the album."

The Hallowed is available as double vinyl, CD, and digital download/stream. Several versions of the album, incl. limited edition bundles with exclusive comic book, signed photo card and a t-shirt, can be ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Bound As One"

"Prey!"

"Ties That Bind"

"Stronger Than You Know"

"Onward We Toil"

"Edge Of A Knife"

"Dark Descent"

"Weather The Storm"

"Renewed Flame"

"Last Rites"

(Photo - Randall Fishburn Jr)