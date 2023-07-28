JAG PANZER Launch "Prey!" Music Video In Support Of Welcome To The Hallowed Tour 2023

After successfully releasing their first album in six years, a conceptual opus titled The Hallowed, via Atomic Fire Records, US heavy metal act Jag Panzer are about to kick off their European tour in support of the record at Germany's Headbangers Open Air Festival tomorrow; also including a stop at Wacken Open Air, the 10-date run will come to an end in the form of an appearance at Alcatraz Festival (Kortrijk, BE) on August 12 (all dates can be found below).

Reason enough for the group to unveil a music video for the track, "Prey!", which can also be found on the much celebrated album. Watch below.

Guitarist Mark Briody adds: "'Prey!' is probably the band's favorite song to rehearse. The quick riff is lots of fun to play live! In the album concept this is where the panthers kill a family so that the team can take their supplies. We wanted something a bit different for this song, so there is no solo and the structure is much different from the other songs. The track also showcases some of our more unique influences. For example, the main riff in 'Prey!' ends on 4. We don't do that a lot in our music but some of our very early (young teens) influences such as THE RUNAWAYS' 'Cherry Bomb' ends the riff on 4."

Welcome To The Hallowed Tour 2023:

July

29 - Brande-Hörnerkirchen, Germany - Headbangers Open Air Festival

30 - Dortmund, Germany - Junkyard

August

1 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

2 - Kassel, Germany - Goldgrube

4 - Oldenburg, Germany - MTS

5 - Wacken, Germany - Wacken Open Air (Sold Out)

6 - Bilzen, Belgium - South of Heaven

9 - Aarburg, Switzerland - Musigburg

11 - Uden, Netherlands - De Pul

12 - Kortrijk, Belgium - Alcatraz Festival

September

29 - Madison, WI - Blades of Steel Metal Festival 3.0

The Hallowed is available as double vinyl, CD, and digital download/stream. Several versions of the album, incl. limited edition bundles with exclusive comic book, signed photo card and a t-shirt, can be ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Bound As One"

"Prey!"

"Ties That Bind"

"Stronger Than You Know"

"Onward We Toil"

"Edge Of A Knife"

"Dark Descent"

"Weather The Storm"

"Renewed Flame"

"Last Rites"

"Dark Descent" lyric video:

"Edge Of A Knife" lyric video:

"Stronger Than You Know" lyric video:

"Onward We Toil" lyric video:

Jag Panzer released a special documentary movie entitled Tales From The Hallowed, which can be seen below:

