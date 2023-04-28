JAG PANZER Release "Tales From The Hallowed" Studio Documentary; Video

Veteran US heavy metallers, Jag Panzer, will release their new studio album, The Hallowed, on June 23 via Atomic Fire Records. Today, the band release a 14-minute in-depth studio documentary, "Tales From The Hallowed". Watch below:

The Hallowed will be available as double vinyl, CD, and digital download/stream. Several variants of the album, incl. limited edition bundles with exclusive comic book, t-shirt, and signed photo card, can already be pre-ordered, here.

Jag Panzer are not only are one of the most important US heavy metal bands, but also one of the first ones. The band was formed in 1981 in Colorado, and released their debut album entitled Ample Destruction just three years later, in 1984.

Today, almost 40 years later, the album - which already presented the band’s very own and unique style ‐ is known as one of the pillars of American heavy metal, and is often referred to as the trailblazer of the power metal scene.

In the last few decades the heavy metal scene was going through ups and downs, and so was the band’s career. Nevertheless, Jag Panzer managed to release 10 more studio albums, and earned the status of an absolute legend of the genre. Yes, they are being called legends, they are being called veterans – but it absolutely doesn’t mean that the band sounds outdated. Exactly the opposite applies: Their new concept studio album The Hallowed of course includes all trademarks and sounds like a classic Jag Panzer album. But it also includes an impressive dose of energy and high-octane in‐your‐face attitude that will please both old school die hard fans and young enthusiasts of the genre alike!

Tracklisting:

"Bound As One"

"Prey!"

"Ties That Bind"

"Stronger Than You Know"

"Onward We Toil"

"Edge Of A Knife"

"Dark Descent"

"Weather The Storm"

"Renewed Flame"

"Last Rites"

"Stronger Than You Know" lyric video:

"Onward We Toil" lyric video:

Jag Panzer are:

Harry Conklin - vocals

Mark Briody - guitars

Ken Rodarte - guitars

John Tetley - bass

Rikard Stjernquist - drums

(Photo - Randall Fishburn Jr)