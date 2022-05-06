JAG PANZER To Hit The Studio In Six Weeks To Record The Hallowed; "It’s A Fantastic Record," Says Guitarist MARK BRIODY

Colorado based heavy metal band, Jag Panzer, will enter the recording studio in June to record their new studio album, entitled The Hallowed.

This will be the band’s second concept album. Mixing and mastering are scheduled to be completed in August. The album will be recorded at various studios and mixed by Jim Morris at Morrisound Studios. The cover artwork has been completed by Dusan Markovic.

Guitarist Mark Briody has issued the following update:

"So I finished the final mixes on the full album demo for our new album, The Hallowed. Previously we’d start with demos, build them up, then hit the studio. This time we recorded everything, the complete album, as a demo. The two narrators, vocal arrangements, marching snares, etc are all in the recordings.

The demos are a fully complete album, everything is in there. It’s a bit raw sounding but it sounds good, probably better than half our catalog. I took a long time on the demo mixes. Some may consider that a waste of time, but it helped me understand every note, every nuance that my band members had recorded.

I listen to the album every day now for enjoyment. That’s very different for me, I can interpret it as a listener, as a fan. I think it’s a fantastic record, composing for a storyline took us to different places musically. We all talked daily and pushed one another to make the song the best it could be, to make the concept and album the best it can be.

We hit the studio for real in 6 weeks. That will be all about performance, not a hybrid performance / composition. I’m excited for it. I’m excited for people to hear it. I have the whole album on my phone and I’ve thrown my headphones on people heads to give them a listen. The response has been outstanding."

Jag Panzer's latest album, The Deviant Chord, was released in 2017. Stay tuned for updates on the new record.