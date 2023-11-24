JAG PANZER To Release Limited Vinyl Editions Of The Fourth Judgement, Thane To The Throne & Mechanized Warfare Albums In January

US heavy metal veterans, Jag Panzer remain busy: Although their latest album The Hallowed came out about half a year ago, followed by a string of live dates in support of the concept opus, the band kept working on other projects secretly.

Today, the outfit are pleased to announce that coloured 180-gram vinyl reissues of their demanded back catalogue albums The Fourth Judgement [1997], Thane To The Throne [2000] and Mechanized Warfare [2001] will be released on January 26 via Atomic Fire Records. All three records got a full dynamic range mastering treatment by Bart Gabriel, while Thane To The Throne even comes with exlusive new artwork by Dusan Markovic (The Hallowed).

Pre-order your copies here.

Vocalist Harry "The Tyrant" Conklin recalls: "The Fourth Judgement was a joyous return to my brothers. The birth of the now highly recognized 'Black' and 'Tyranny.' Who knew Mechanized Warfare would resound so triumphantly in the ears of many? We were just putting our souls out there. Thane To The Throne was a lot of hard work that paid off in the end. Something that has infinite possibilities still to this day."

Guitarist Mark Briody adds: "I am very excited for The Fourth Judgement, Mechanized Warfare and Thane To The Throne to be released on Atomic Fire Records. The label did a fantastic job with The Hallowed and I'm very happy that some of our classic catalogue will get the same treatment."

Jag Panzer are:

Harry Conklin - vocals

Mark Briody - guitars

Ken Rodarte - guitars

John Tetley - bass

Rikard Stjernquist - drums

(Photo - Randall Fishburn Jr.)