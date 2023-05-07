JAG PANZER To Release New Single “Edge Of A Knife” Later This Month

“Edge Of A Knife”, the next new single taken from the forthcoming Jag Panzer studio album, The Hallowed, will be released on May 19. The band explains: “...'Edge Of A Knife' highlights the despair and hopelessness of the band of people / animals within the storyline. While earlier songs speak of unity among the group, 'Edge Of A Knife' speaks of worry and trepidation. The Morse code in the beginning and end of the song gives strong clues to the story direction. It also serves as a musical tribute to Neil Peart, a longtime favorite of the band...”

“Edge Of A Knife” is the third single taken from the forthcoming new Jag Panazer studio album, The Hallowed, which will be released on June 23, 2023, on Atomic Fire Records. The concept effort will be available as double vinyl, CD, and digital download/stream. Several versions of the album, incl. limited edition bundles with exclusive comic book, signed photo card and a t-shirt, can already be pre-ordered at this location.

Tracklisting:

"Bound As One"

"Prey!"

"Ties That Bind"

"Stronger Than You Know"

"Onward We Toil"

"Edge Of A Knife"

"Dark Descent"

"Weather The Storm"

"Renewed Flame"

"Last Rites"

"Stronger Than You Know" lyric video:

"Onward We Toil" lyric video:

Jag Panzer just released a special documentary movie entitled Tales From The Hallowed, which can be seen below.

