JAG PANZER To Release The Hallowed Album In June; "Onward We Toil" Single Available This Month

Veteran US heavy metallers, Jag Panzer, have announced that their new studio album, The Hallowed, will be released on June 23 via Atomic Fire Records. The concept album will be available as double vinyl, CD and digital download/stream.

The first single promoting the album is entitled "Onward We Toil", and will be released on March 24. It tells the story of the people and animals, in the concept pushing through adversity to reach their goal of finding ″The Hallowed″. The creatures known as ″The Jaw″ can be heard in the beginning of the song. The epic chorus illustrates the team working together as one.

A message from the band: "In case you missed the news, we will co-headline Blades Of Steel Festival in Madison, WI in September, and earlier, in the summer, we are coming back to Europe! Except playing at festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Alcatraz or Headbangers Open Air, we will also play few selected club shows, so stay tuned!"

Jag Panzer are:

Harry Conklin - vocals

Mark Briody - guitars

Ken Rodarte - guitars

John Tetley - bass

Rikard Stjernquist - drums

(Photo - Randall Fishburn Jr)