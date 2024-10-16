JAKE E. LEE – Police Say “No Arrests Have Been Made” Yet In Shooting

The police have released a statement regarding the shooting of Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) early morning on October 15 in Las Vegas while walking his dog.

The statement reads: "Officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street. Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Lee was standing in his driveway at 2:40 AM getting ready to walk his dog when he was shot in the forearm, in the back, and in the foot. Lee. The dog was unharmed.

As reported and confirmed by management, Lee is fully conscious and doing well in an intensive care unit at a Las Vegas hospital. He is expected to fully recover.

In a statement to TMZ, Ozzy Osbourne says, “It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be ok.”

Lee played with Ozzy from 1983-1987 and was featured on the albums Bark At The Moon and The Ultimate Sin.

Las Vegas authorities believe the shooting was completely random and occurred while Lee took his dog out for a walk in the early morning hours. As the incident is under police investigation, no further comments will be forthcoming. Lee and his family appreciate respecting their privacy at this time.

