JAKE E. LEE's Daughter Releases First Post-Las Vegas Shooting Photo Of Guitar Legend

A couple of weeks back, legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) was shot multiple times in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting. Jake's daughter, Jade, has shared a photo of her and her father, the first of Jake since the shooting. See Jade's Facebook post below:

A week ago, Jake shared the following update via social media:

"Thank you again for all your concern."

"A quick update: back home recuperating. A big thanks to those at Sunrise Hospital for taking such good care of me. And some brief details about that night. Walking home from our walk Coco and I crossed paths with a couple of thieves. Dressed darkly, hoodies pulled down their faces and masks covering their mouths. Standing in a neighbor’s driveway checking out his motorcycle. There was a verbal confrontation which ended with an agreement that I would walk one way and they would walk the opposite. That didn’t work out. I’ll probably talk in more detail about it later but right now I can only comfortably do a little at a time."

"Let me look for another cute pic of Coco!"

Jake previously posted:

"Checking. Is this on? Been awhile since I posted here. Let’s see:

"I deeply appreciate all the concern and well wishes. Makes everything going on a little better. To clarify, I was shot three times. I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco (I didn’t name him so don’t!) Don’t want to go into details now, I’m tired, but I feel relatively very lucky. The police found 15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me. I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung. Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it’s done crying. Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries.

"And by the way, Coco’s fine and appreciates your inquiries!"

Police released a statement regarding the shooting, which occurred early morning on October 15.

The statement reads: "Officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street. Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

In a statement to TMZ, Ozzy Osbourne said, “It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be ok.”

Lee played with Ozzy from 1983-1987 and was featured on the albums Bark At The Moon and The Ultimate Sin.