JAKE E. LEE Says He Feels "Very Lucky" Following Las Vegas Shooting - "He Emptied His Clip On Me... I Could Only Dodge So Many"

Legendary rock guitarist Jake E. Lee (Ozzy Osbourne, Badlands, Red Dragon Cartel) has issued an update after he was shot multiple times earlier this week in a Las Vegas, NV street shooting. Jake shared the following via social media:

"Checking. Is this on? Been awhile since I posted here. Let’s see:

"I deeply appreciate all the concern and well wishes. Makes everything going on a little better. To clarify, I was shot three times. I was on my way back home from walking my dog Coco (I didn’t name him so don’t!) Don’t want to go into details now, I’m tired, but I feel relatively very lucky. The police found 15 shell casings at the scene which means he emptied his clip on me. I could only dodge so many so one bullet went through my forearm, one through my foot, and one in the back which broke a rib and damaged a lung. Priority now is to keep draining my lung till it’s done crying. Then we can pull that tube out and concentrate on the more minor injuries.

"And by the way, Coco’s fine and appreciates your inquiries!"

Police released a statement regarding the shooting, which occurred early morning on October 15.

The statement reads: "Officers responded to a shooting incident in the 11000 block of Alora Street. Officers arrived and located a male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The male was transported to the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation."

In a statement to TMZ, Ozzy Osbourne said, “It’s been 37 years since I’ve seen Jake E. Lee, but that still doesn’t take away from the shock of hearing what happened to him today. It’s just another senseless act of gun violence. I send my thoughts to him and his beautiful daughter, Jade. I just hope he’ll be ok.”

Lee played with Ozzy from 1983-1987 and was featured on the albums Bark At The Moon and The Ultimate Sin.