JAKOB SIN Releases Official Music Video For "Lambs"

"Lambs" is the first full music video release by independent artist Jakob Sin, from the death metal capital of the world - Tampa Bay, Florida.

A multi-week release of tv segment based “commercials” acted as teasers to the storyline of the video. With brands from Sin Wash, Sinikill, Sin Pizza, Sin News Network, and Presidential candidates, Jakob has created a universe onto his own. The "Lambs" music video is an aggressive and fast-paced blend of reality and the other side of the cord. "Lambs" is an introspective look into how people are influenced by media, and culture.

"Lambs" is Jakob Sin’s first single, released in late 2020; the music was written by Kelly Shaefer of Atheist. The video is the follow-up to the well received track. A music video for Jakob's second single, "Dirty Rat", is now in pre-production and will be coming soon. On the near horizon as well are new tracks to complete his upcoming EP release.