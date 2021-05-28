JAMES LABRIE, STEVE STEVENS, RAT SCABIES And Others Cover PINK FLOYD's "Have A Cigar"; Official Music Video Streaming

Cleopatra Records has released Still Wish You Were Here: A Tribute To Pink Floyd. It is a new take on Pink Floyd’s 1975 multi-platinum masterpiece, Wish You Were Here, brought to life with an all-star line-up of rock / metal royalty performing the album in its entirety.

The album includes performances by keyboard wizard Rick Wakeman, Deep Purple’s Ian Paice, Rock Hall nominee Todd Rundgren, ex-Queensrÿche vocalist Geoff Tate, guitar god Joe Satriani, Dream Theater vocalist James LaBrie, spacebass super genius Bootsy Collins, The Damned’s Rat Scabies, PiL’s Jah Wobble and more.

Still Wish You Were Here: A Tribute To Pink Floyd is available on CD and limited edition coloured vinyl. Order / save on the platforms found here, and watch a video for "Have A Cigar" feat. James LaBrie, Steve Stevens, Patrick Moraz, Rat Scabies, Jah Wobble, below.

Tracklist:

"Shine On You Crazy Diamond" (Parts 1-5) feat. Geoff Tate, Steve Hackett, Billy Sheehan, Mel Collins, Geoff Downes, Ian Paice

"Welcome To The Machine" feat. Todd Rundgren, Rick Wakeman, Tony Levin

"Have A Cigar" feat. James LaBrie, Steve Stevens, Patrick Moraz, Rat Scabies, Jah Wobble

"Wish You Were Here" feat. Rik Emmett, Joe Satriani, Edgar Froese, David Ellefson, Carmine Appice

"Shine On You Crazy Diamond" (Parts 6-9) feat. Rod Argent, Steve Hillage, Ian Paice, Bootsy Collins