JAMES LOMENZO Officially Rejoins MEGADETH - "It Just Feels Great To Be Home Again," Says Bassist

Megadeth have announced bass player James LoMenzo as a permanent member of the band. LoMenzo was Megadeth's bass player in the mid-2000s and recently stepped back in as a touring member for The Metal Tour of the Year. LoMenzo now officially rejoins the Megadeth family.

Says Dave Mustaine: "I am thrilled to welcome back James to the Megadeth family. James rejoined the fold as the touring bassist and it's been a blast having him back, we thought let's make it permanent."

James states: "I'm so excited to rejoin Megadeth and move forward full steam into the next phase of this iconic band's history! With Dave, Kiko and Dirk there's no stopping us! It just feels great to be home again."

Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recently revealed that the band's forthcoming album, entitled The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead will feature bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Testament, Death, Sadus), who re-recorded the tracks originally laid down by David Ellefson.

Stay tuned for complete album details, coming soon.