JAMES LOMENZO Rejoins MEGADETH For Upcoming Metal Tour Of The Year

In just nine days, the Metal Tour Of The Year - co-headlined by Megadeth and Lamb Of God - will lay waste to cities across North America as the trek finally hits the road. Megadeth have today announced that joining them to take care of bass duties for this tour will be former member, James LoMenzo.

Speaking on today's announcement, Dave Mustaine shares: “I’m happy to announce that former bassist and Megadeth alumni James LoMenzo has graciously stepped in on the Metal Tour of The Year. Tour rehearsals just began, and we cannot wait to start crushing North America.”

James LoMenzo adds: “I’m super stoked to be rejoining Megadeth for the upcoming Metal Tour Of The Year. There are no better fans than Megadeth fans, I can’t wait to get out there and shred some Megadeth music with you all.”



Rounding out the line-up for this most epic tour are Trivium and Hatebreed, making these the must see shows of 2021 for metalheads nationwide. Produced by Live Nation, the mammoth, rescheduled tour will now kick off on Friday, August 20 in Austin, TX and hit a further 27 cities before wrapping in Quebec City, QC on Saturday, October 2. Tickets and VIP packages for this metal extravaganza are on-sale now from LiveNation.com.

With tickets shifting fast and Megadeth VIP packages almost sold-out, you don't want to miss this one. This weekend only - get 2 tickets for $39+fees for a select number of shows*** on the Metal Tour of the Year!

For those in the Nashville area, Dave Mustaine will make a special appearance at Frugal MacDoogal in Nashville on Saturday, August 14 from 3 PM – 6 PM, CST for a special wine tasting affair and bottle signing. For details visit houseofmustaine.com.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

September

1 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

2 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival *

12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion<

16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center<

18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

October

1 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

2 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

* Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.

Recordings for Megadeth's new album, The Sick, entitled The Dying, And The Dead, are now complete, with the material for the band's follow-up to their 2016 release, Dystopia, now in the mixing phase.

Frontman Dave Mustaine shared the news via Instagram, stating: "Sending the album in for mixing. Final step. I can’t wait to play the new songs for you!"

Stay tuned for updates.