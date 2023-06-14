JAMES RIVERA's METAL WAVE To Release New Wave Gone Metal Album Next Month; Music Video Released For Cover Of DEPECHE MODE Classic "Black Celebration"

James Rivera's Metal Wave will release their debut album, New Wave Gone Metal, on July 28 via Massacre Records. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for a cover of Depeche Mode's "Black Celebration" below.

James Rivera sunk his teeth into selected songs by some of the greatest bands of the new wave/dark wave era, and turned them into something more metal.

Rivera's love for metal is undeniable, but his heart is also beating for the darker side of music, especially for new as well as dark wave and goth music - and James Rivera's Metal Wave's debut album, New Wave Gone Metal, perfectly combines the best of those genres.

The band puts its own mark on selected classics and thereby invents a new genre: Metal Wave.

Tracklisting:

"Black Celebration" (Depeche Mode)

"Love My Way" (The Psychedelic Furs)

"Lovesong" (The Cure)

"Shock The Monkey" (Peter Gabriel)

"Black Planet" (The Sisters Of Mercy)

"Everybody Wants To Rule The World" (Tears For Fears)

"Bela Lugosi’s Dead" (Bauhaus)

"The Killing Moon" (Echo & The Bunnymen)

"Pet Sematary" (Ramones)

"Rain" (The Cult)

"Black Celebration" video:

"Love My Way" video: