JAMEY JASTA & Company Unleash JASTA Music Video For New Song "Suicidality" Feat. PHIL DEMMEL

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta & company are back with a brand new Jasta music video for the song "Suicidality”, which features special guest Phil Demmel (Vio-lence). The song is taken from the upcoming And Jasta For All album, which will arrive digitally on May 17. The clip, which was shot by Alex Zaranak, can be found below. The video was filmed at The Rave / Eagles Club during Milwaukee Metal Fest in 2023.

The album is "All Rippers No Skippers" and features guest appearances from Scott Ian (Anthrax), Chuck Billy (Testament), Zetro (Exodus), Joey Concepcion (Arch Enemy) and Phil Demmel.

Jamey Jasta comments on the story behind Jasta, "Fan funded, four years in the making, got to work with my thrash heroes and couldn’t be happier with this album, it’s ALL RIPPERS, NO SKIPPERS! Play loud it!"

And Jasta For All guitarist Charlie Bellmore (Toxic Holocaust, Dee Snider, Many Eyes) adds, "Jamey asked me to write “a few thrash songs” quite a while ago and over the years they slowly grew into a remarkable love letter to thrash metal. Jamey, Nicky and myself busted our butts to make a serious ripper of an album, and Jamey delivered some of his best vocal performances of his career on this. I can’t wait for everyone to crank this up!!!"

Pre-orders can be placed at this location. Use code AJFA.

The artwork, an obvious tribute to Metallica's ...And Justice For All, was created by Dan Goldsworthy.

Tracklisting:

"They See Us Prey"

"Armor Your Mind"

"Create The Now"

"R.M.P.C."

"Suicidality"

"Assimilation Agenda"

"Ring Of Truth"

"Terminal Lucidity"

"No Dream Is Free"

"The Phoenix Way"

"Assimilation Agenda" visualizer:

Jasta will be performing a series of album release shows, which will kick off at the official Milwaukee Metal Fest Pre-Party on May 16 at The Rave/Eagles Club and will feature special guests Bobby Blitz (Overkill), Steve "Zetro Souza" (Exodus), Bobby Hambel (Biohazard), Hoya Roc (Smoke AD, ex-Madball), and more surprises. Milwaukee Metal Festival pass holders will be given access to the pre-party in addition to all three days, while single tickets are available for those who are not attending the full festival.

Release shows:

May

16 - Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Festival Pre-Party

31 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Bx (w/ Overkill)

June

1 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom (w/ Overkill)