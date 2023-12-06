JANE'S ADDICTION Announce First UK / European Headline Tour In Eight Years
Legendary US rock band, Jane's Addiction, today announce a UK and European headline run of dates for May, June and July 2024, their first set of headline dates in Europe for over eight years.
The band will also headline the wonderful Bearded Theory festival at Catton Park, Derbyshire on the weekend of May 23 to 26, tickets on sale for that now, here.
"Tonight the Jane’s camp is over the moon, as we’re finally able to announce UK, European headline, and festival shows. It has been far too long- my Janes Addiction family! We can't wait to see your faces again, (well look at you)... singing songs, and soaring to the moon in a new rocket. Togetherness - roll on 2024!" - Perry Farrell
UK / EU dates:
May
23-26 - Bearded Theory Festival, UK
27 - London, UK - Roundhouse
29 - London, UK - Roundhouse
31 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland
June
2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit
13 - Nova Rock Festival - Austria
20 - Azkena Rock Festival - Spain
23 - Pinkpop - Netherlands
25 - Cologne, Germany - Carlswerk Victoria
26 - Paris, France - L'Olympia
28 - Dublin, Ireland - Summer Series at Trinity College
July
3 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg - Rockhal
Tickets go on sale December 8 at 10 AM, UK time, here.