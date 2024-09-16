JANE'S ADDICTION "Discontinue" Current US Tour; Band Members Concerned For PERRY FARRELL's "Personal Health And Safety As Well As Our Own"

On September 13, Jane's Addiction performed at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. Video footage circulating online shows that frontman Perry Farrell assaulted guitarist Dave Navarro during their performance of "Ocean Size", abruptly ending the show.

Reports from fans in attendance and several news agencies say that Farrell seemed drunk or high during the show. Video shows Farrell turning on Navarro during "Ocean Size" for no apparent reason. They were separated by the band's roadies, with Navarro being genuinely confused by the exchange, and Farrell was forcibly pulled off stage, ending the show.

Jane's Addiction have since canceled the rest of the tour, and announced a hiatus.

The band's statement reads: "To all the fans, The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group. As such, they will be cancelling the remainder of the tour. Refunds for the cancelled dates will be issued at your point of purchase - or if you purchased from a third-party resale site like StubHub, SeatGeek, etc, please read out to them direct."

Dave Navarro shared a separate post via his Instagram account on behalf of himself, Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins.

Says Navarro: "Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour. Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs. We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis. Our hearts are broken."









(Photo - Steve Thrasher, YouTube Theater)