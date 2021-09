On September 25th, Jane's Addiction played the MMR*B*Q at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey. Fan-filmed video can be enjoyed below, their setlist was as follows:

"Up The Beach"

"Just Because"

"Pigs In Zen"

"Been Caught Stealing"

"Ain't No Right"

"1%"

"Three Days"

"Whores"

"Ocean Size"

"Mountain Song"

"Stop!"

"Ted, Just Admit It..."

"Jane Says"