JANE'S ADDICTION - Fan-Filmed Video From Texas Stop Of Spirits On Fire Tour

Jane's Addiction are currently on the road in North America, alongside Smashing Pumpkins, as part of their Spirits On Fire Tour. However, they are without guitarist Dave Navarro, who made the difficult choice to step back from touring at this time, due to a prolonged battle with Covid.

Filling in for Navarro is guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens Of The Stone Age, A Perfect Circle, Eagles Of Death Metal).

Fan-filmed video of Jane's Addiction performing "Three Days", "Jane Says", "Mountain Song", and "Stop" live in Austin, Texas at Moody Center on October 5th can be enjoyed below.

Your next opportunity to see Jane's Addiction live is October 10th in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.