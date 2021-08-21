JANE'S ADDICTION Frontman PERRY FARRELL Guests On AXS TV's Rock & Tell

Vocalist Perry Farrell (Jane's Addiction, Porno For Pyros) recently guested on AXS TV and showed off a pair of antique opera glasses, some rare records, sequin boots and more. Check out the episode below.

Festival season is officially back! Just ask Perry Farrell from Jane's Addiction, as they're performing at Beach Life Festival in Redondo Beach, California on September 10, and Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on September 24.

During a just-released appearance on the AXS TV program, At Home And Social, hosted by Katie Daryl, Farrell was asked about these two upcoming concerts, as well as the possibility of new music. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

AXS TV: Jane's Addiction hasn't played together in five or six years. Now, here we are this summer with two festivals with Jane's Addiction - define the relationship right now. Is the band back together? Is the band just together for festivals? Is the band together making new music?

Perry Farrell: "Well, I can't speak for everybody, but I'll speak for myself… Personally, I've been making music — I mean, I make music through the week. I have plans to release a track a month. I love the guys in Jane's Addiction and I wanna record with them. But I don't know what their plans are. But I'll talk to 'em about it."

"These days, it's a little bit different. We — meaning us older guys that are established now — there's not really a need to come out with albums. Although maybe one more album before I die would be awesome, with Jane's. And I think we can do it too. I would like to be prolific for the next five years, I think. Then I'll be able to take a vacation. I ask 'em, I call 'em up from time to time, 'I've got this track, man.' But they're not ready. So I give it off to Kind Heaven Orchestra [Perry's side project]."

"I've got a new track by Porno For Pyros coming. We have a track coming out - 'Aqua'. It's about how water affects mankind's mental health."

Jane's Addiction released their last studio album, The Great Escape Artist, in 2011. That was followed by Live In NYC in 2013.