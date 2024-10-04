JANE'S ADDICTION - Hear PERRY FARRELL's Onstage Rant Prior To Attacking DAVE NAVARRO (Isolated Audio)

Loudwire has shared the isolated vocals of Jane's Addiction singer, Perry Farrell, leading up to his onstage altercation with Dave Navarro.

Reports Loudwire: It was just last month that Farrell's frustration during the band's performance in Boston boiled over onstage, initially leading him to lunge at and push Navarro before eventually landing a punch at the guitarist. The singer was then restrained and taken offstage by several crew members. In the aftermath, the band offered an apology and then proceeded to call off the remainder of the touring and announce an immediate hiatus.

The isolated audio was shared by Dan Cleary, a longtime friend of the band who had worked as the guitar and bass tech during the reunion tour.

Read the full story, including what Dan Cleary had to say about the concert, at Loudwire. Hear Farrell's rant below: