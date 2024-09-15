JANE'S ADDICTION Issue Apology For Onstage Altercation In Boston; Tonight's Show In Bridgeport Cancelled

On September 13, Jane's Addiction performed at the Leader Bank Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts. Video footage circulating online shows that frontman Perry Farrell assaulted guitarist Dave Navarro during their performance of "Ocean Size", abruptly ending the show.

Reports from fans in attendance and several news agencies say that Farrell seemed drunk or high during the show. Video shows Farrell turning on Navarro during "Ocean Size" for no apparent reason. They were separated by the band's roadies, with Navarro being genuinely confused by the exchange, and Farrell was forcibly pulled off stage, ending the show.

Watch the video below. The band has yet to comment on the incident.

The band has (reportedly) issued an apology via Instagram, but it no longer appears on the page or via other social media platforms at the time of this writing. Below is a screenshot published by Variety.

After reuniting for the first time in 14 years to perform an intimate show in London, Jane’s Addiction, with their original band members, and Love And Rockets announced they would hit the road for their 2024 co-headline tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 23-city tour kicked off on August 9 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas making stops across North America in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto and more before wrapping up in St. Louis at Evolution Festival on September 29.

If the tour continues as planned, Jane's Addiction will play the following dates:

September

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival *

29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival *

* Not a Live Nation date