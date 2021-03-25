JANE'S ADDICTION Replay 2020 Now Streaming Exclusively On The Coda Collection

Legendary Los Angeles rock band, Jane’s Addiction, are back with Replay 2020 – a new documentary and concert film featuring interviews with the group’s Perry Farrell, Dave Navarro, Stephen Perkins, and Chris Chaney paired with a seven-song performance from the band’s Virtual Lollapalooza performance captured in the summer of 2020 (their first performance in three years).

Replay 2020 is available to stream today exclusively on The Coda Collection, a subscription streaming offering featuring an exclusive, curated selection of the most iconic concert films, music documentaries, and episodic series spanning decades and genres via Amazon Prime Video Channels.

"After 35 years of fighting I’m super glad we’re all alive and sounding so good,” said Jane’s Addiction’s frontman Perry Farrell. “This session just sparked my imagination on what we can accomplish during the next 10 years."

In accompanying editorial on CodaCollection.Co, contributor Annie Zaleski writes: “Short interview segments provide a baseline knowledge of Jane’s Addiction’s history as they touch on the band’s formation, major albums such as ‘Ritual de lo Habitual’ (1990) and the quartet’s close association with Lollapalooza, the festival Farrell co-founded in the early ‘90s. Still, some of these interviews offer lovely insights: Perkins speaks movingly about the timeless nature of “Then She Did,” featuring lyrics Farrell wrote about the death of his mom and girlfriend, while multiple members offer engaging recollections about Lollapalooza’s communal early days.”

Songs performed in Replay 2020 include “Stop”, “Ocean Size”, “Been Caught Stealing”, “I Would For You”, and more. Watch Jane’s Addiction Replay 2020 exclusively on The Coda Collection here, and check out the trailer here.

(Photo - Mark Millman)