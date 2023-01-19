JANE'S ADDICTION To Play String Of US Dates In March

"We’re heading back out on the road this spring to perform select number of shows and at Lollapalooza," states an update from Jane's Addiction.

The band will perform a string of US dates ahead of their shows at three Lollapalooza event. Find the band's itinerary below, and get pre-sale tickets here.

Tour dates:

March

5 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium

11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort

18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil