JANE'S ADDICTION To Play String Of US Dates In March
January 19, 2023, 56 minutes ago
"We’re heading back out on the road this spring to perform select number of shows and at Lollapalooza," states an update from Jane's Addiction.
The band will perform a string of US dates ahead of their shows at three Lollapalooza event. Find the band's itinerary below, and get pre-sale tickets here.
Tour dates:
March
5 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
7 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Hollywood Palladium
11 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan
12 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort
18 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina
19 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile
25 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil