JANE’S ADDICTION And LOVE AND ROCKETS Add Six New Cities And Second Los Angeles Show To 2024 Tour

Due to overwhelming demand, Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets have announced six new US dates and a second show in Los Angeles to their 2024 tour. The trek will now visit Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater on Wednesday, October 16.

Produced by Live Nation, the new dates will follow previously announced shows in Huntsville, Los Angeles, and more (see below for full routing). Tickets for the new tour stops will go on sale Friday, August 23 at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.

Tickets for the newly added shows are available starting with various local and venue pre-sales today. The general on-sale will begin on Friday, August 23 at 10 AM, local at LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for Jane’s Addiction’s fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, exclusive autographed tour poster by Jane’s Addiction, specially designed VIP gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

Tour dates:

August

21 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

23 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater

25 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore

27 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

31 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

September

3 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

5 - Portsmouth, VA - Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

15 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

18 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

20 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheater

22 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion

24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

26 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

28 - Huntsville, AL - South Star Music Festival *

29 - St. Louis, MO - Evolution Festival *

October

2 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium (New Date)

4 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater (New Date)

8 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater (New Date)

9 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum (New Date)

11 - Reno, NV - Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (New Date)

13 - San Francisco, CT - The Masonic (New Date)

16 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater (New Date)

* Not a Live Nation date

Jane’s Addiction and Love and Rockets kicked off their electrifying 2024 earlier this month. This unforgettable night gave fans a once in a lifetime experience of the power of rock and roll.

Reuniting after 14 years, Jane’s Addiction played their most famous hits like “Been Caught Stealing”, “Mountain Song” and “Jane Says” as well as their new single “Imminent Redemption”, their first with all original members in 34 years!

Love and Rockets captivated the audience with classic singles like “So Alive,” “No New Tale To Tell,” “Sweet F.A.”, “All In My Mind” and “Ball Of Confusion” before wrapping up their set with the fan favorite “Yin And Yang (The Flowerpot Man)” from their second album, Express.

(Photos - Steve Thrasher, YouTube Theater)