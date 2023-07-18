JANET GARDNER And JUSTIN JAMES Debut "No Strings" Music Video

Rock ‘n’ roll couple, Janet Gardner and Justin James, have released a music video for the title track of their new album, No Strings. Watch the “No Strings” video below, and get the album here.

Known for being the lead vocalist of the legendary female rock band, Vixen, Janet Gardner’s powerful vocals propelled Vixen to the top of the Billboard charts with crossover hits “Edge Of A Broken Heart” and “Cryin'.” Justin James has worked as a guitarist/songwriter/producer with members of Staind, Collective Soul, and Tyketto. Together, Gardner and James have penned a collection of emotionally charged songs with gritty grooves, infectious hooks, and inspired lyrics that merge hard rock influences from the last four decades.

No Strings tracklisting:

"I’m Living Free"

"Turn The Page"

"85"

"No Strings"

"Don’t Turn Me Away"

"Set Me Free"

"Hold On To You"

"Into The Night"

"I’m Not Sorry"

"You’ll See"

"She Floats Away"

"Drink"

"I’m Living Free" video:

"85" video:

"Don't Turn Me Away":

Tour dates:

August

25 - Island Lake, IL - Sideouts (with Sebastian Back & Quiet Riot) (acoustic show)

September

8 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

9 ¬- Roseland, IN - Cheers Pub

23 - W. Hollywood, CA - Whisky A Go Go

October

7 - Norwalk, CT - Wall St. Theater (New England Rockfest)

November

4 - N. Tonawanda, NY (with Firehouse) (acoustic show)