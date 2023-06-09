JANET GARDNER And JUSTIN JAMES – “I’m Living Free” Video Released; No Strings Album Available Now

Rock ‘n’ roll couple Janet Gardner and Justin James team up to bring you their latest release, No Strings, as Gardner James. Featuring 12 unique songs, the new album has something for everyone, from the bluesy ballad “No Strings” to the rowdy closer “Drink.”

No Strings is the follow-up to the 2020 album, Synergy. In North America, fans can pick up the album from Pavement Entertainment, and audiences outside of North America can get the album from Frontiers Music. Listen to No Strings here.

To celebrate the release, Gardner James have premiered the music video for “I’m Living Free.” The song is the thumping, anthemic opener on No Strings and instantly captures the attention of the listener with the crackling sound of a vinyl record, followed by huge riffs.

Gardner James says, “We’re hoping the ‘I’m Living Free’ song and video inspires people to find the strength and courage to take control of their lives and ultimately, their happiness. Others can only bring you down if you allow them to.”

With the release of No Strings, Gardner James has announced several US tour dates:

June

24 – St. Charles, IL – Arcada Theater (with Queensrÿche)

August

25 – Island Lake, IL – Sideouts (with Sebastian Back & Quiet Riot) (acoustic show)

September

8 – Lombard, IL – Brauer House

9 ¬– Roseland, IN – Cheers Pub

23 – W. Hollywood, CA – Whisky A Go Go

October

7 – Norwalk, CT – Wall St. Theater (New England Rockfest)

November

4 – N. Tonawanda, NY (with Firehouse) (acoustic show)

Fans can order a special bundle, which features a CD, a hand signed photo from Gardner and James, and a limited edition t-shirt. Order here.

Known for being the lead vocalist of the legendary female rock band, Vixen, Janet Gardner’s powerful vocals propelled Vixen to the top of the Billboard charts with crossover hits “Edge Of A Broken Heart” and “Cryin'.” Justin James has worked as a guitarist/songwriter/producer with members of Staind, Collective Soul, and Tyketto. Together, Gardner and James have penned a collection of emotionally charged songs with gritty grooves, infectious hooks, and inspired lyrics that merge hard rock influences from the last four decades.

No Strings tracklisting:

"I’m Living Free"

"Turn The Page"

"85"

"No Strings"

"Don’t Turn Me Away"

"Set Me Free"

"Hold On To You"

"Into The Night"

"I’m Not Sorry"

"You’ll See"

"She Floats Away"

"Drink"

"85" video:

"Don't Turn Me Away":