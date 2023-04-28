JANET GARDNER And JUSTIN JAMES Release New Song "85"; Music Video

Rock duo Janet Gardner and Justin James have released “85”, the second song from their upcoming album, No Strings. True to its name, “85” conjures up memories of ‘80s rock anthems, featuring catchy guitar hooks and a driving rhythm that pair well with Gardner’s vocals.

Listen to “85” on all streaming platforms here.

Gardner and James have also released the video for “85”. Directed by Tyler Walter and filmed at the Vixen Theatre in McHenry, IL, this video showcases a dynamic performance that makes viewers feel as if they are in the crowd, seeing the rock duo perform live.

No Strings will be available through Pavement Entertainment on June 9 in North America. Fans can pre-order a special bundle, which features a CD, a hand signed photo from Gardner and James, and a limited edition t-shirt. Pre-order here.

Audiences outside of North America can pick up the album through Frontiers Music. Pre-save/pre-order the No Strings album here.

Known for being the lead vocalist of the legendary female rock band, Vixen, Janet Gardner’s powerful vocals propelled Vixen to the top of the Billboard charts with crossover hits “Edge Of A Broken Heart” and “Cryin'.” Justin James has worked as a guitarist/songwriter/producer with members of Staind, Collective Soul, and Tyketto. Together, Gardner and James have penned a collection of emotionally charged songs with gritty grooves, infectious hooks, and inspired lyrics that merge hard rock influences from the last four decades.

No Strings tracklisting:

"I’m Living Free"

"Turn The Page"

"85"

"No Strings"

"Don’t Turn Me Away"

"Set Me Free"

"Hold On To You"

"Into The Night"

"I’m Not Sorry"

"You’ll See"

"She Floats Away"

"Drink"

"Don't Turn Me Away":

Known for being the lead vocalist of the legendary female rock band, Vixen, Janet Gardner’s powerful vocals propelled Vixen to the top of the Billboard charts with crossover hits “Edge Of A Broken Heart” and “Cryin'.” Justin James has worked as a guitarist/songwriter/producer with members of Staind, Collective Soul, and Tyketto. Together, Gardner and James have penned a collection of emotionally charged songs with gritty grooves, infectious hooks, and inspired lyrics that merge hard rock influences from the last four decades.