JANET GARDNER And JUSTIN JAMES To Release No Strings Album In June; "Don't Turn Me Away" Single Streaming

Rock duo Janet Gardner and Justin James announce their brand new album, entitled No Strings, which will be available through Pavement Entertainment on June 9 in North America. Audiences outside of North America can pick up the album through Frontiers Music.

To give fans a taste of what’s to come, the song “Don’t Turn Me Away” is available now on all streaming platforms. Listen here, and below. Pre-save/pre-order the No Strings album here

No Strings is the follow-up to the 2020 record, Synergy. In the two years since the release of Synergy, Gardner and James went to work crafting their most exciting and memorable release to date.

Gardner says, “Justin’s and my work flow has become so effortless that the creative process never gets bogged down in the technical aspects until it comes time to mix and master. Justin’s determination to bring this album to the next level, sonically, has had the biggest impact on this release.”

James says, “I’m so proud of what Janet and I have created with No Strings. From the first chord recorded to the last note sung, No Strings is a piece of who we are.”

No Strings tracklisting:

"I’m Living Free"

"Turn The Page"

"85"

"No Strings"

"Don’t Turn Me Away"

"Set Me Free"

"Hold On To You"

"Into The Night"

"I’m Not Sorry"

"You’ll See"

"She Floats Away"

"Drink"

"Don't Turn Me Away":

Known for being the lead vocalist of the legendary female rock band, Vixen, Janet Gardner’s powerful vocals propelled Vixen to the top of the Billboard charts with crossover hits “Edge Of A Broken Heart” and “Cryin'.” Justin James has worked as a guitarist/songwriter/producer with members of Staind, Collective Soul, and Tyketto. Together, Gardner and James have penned a collection of emotionally charged songs with gritty grooves, infectious hooks, and inspired lyrics that merge hard rock influences from the last four decades.