Japan's ANTHEM To Release New Album In April; First Single / Video "Wheels Of Fire" Available

Four years after the globally released and critically acclaimed album, Nucleus, in 2019 (a re-recording of their classic hits with English lyrics), leading Japanese heavy metal band Anthem has used the pandemic break wisely and is now ready to release their brand new studio album, Crimson & Jet Black. All songs are again in English, and the album will be released worldwide. The album will be released on April 21st via Reaper Entertainment.

Today, the band presents the first single, "Wheels Of Fire". The song is now available on all streaming platforms. The accompanying video can be seen below.

Bassist / founder Naoto Shibata comments: "This is clearly the strongest heavy metal album I've ever made. Experience the monstrous groove that the band creates. You'll witness Anthem's best album. I promise that Anthem will come to your cities and play. Until then, listen to this incredible album and let yourself be blown away."

After Anthem completed not one, but two anniversary tours in 2021, Anthem embarked on this new album to begin their next chapter. Originally, the completion was planned for spring 2022, but band leader Naoto Shibata, a perfectionist, decided to increase the quality of the songs even further and postponed the recordings to the summer / autumn so that the pure brilliance could unfold. As with previous albums, Naoto is the main producer of the album, but this time the renowned Swedish producer Jens Bogren (known for his work with bands such as Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth, Dimmu Borgir and Opeth, to name a few), who had already mixed and mastered Nucleus, is co-producer.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Snake Eyes"

"Wheels Of Fire"

"Howling Days"

"Roaring Vortex"

"Blood Brothers"

"Master Of Disaster"

"Void Ark"

"Faster"

"Burn Down The Wall"

"Mystic Echoes"

"Danger Flight"

Anthem are:

Naoto Shibata - bass

Akio Shimizu - guitar

Yukio Morikawa - vocals

Isamu Tamaru - drums