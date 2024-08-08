Japan's BAND-MAID Team Up With THE WARNING For "Show Them" Single; Official Video Streaming

Japan's Band-Maid have teamed up with the sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, for a new single, "Show Them". Check out the official video below.

"Show Them" appears on the new Band-Maid album, Epic Narratives, which will be released on September 25. Go to this location to pre-order.

The Warning, performed oon the Louder Stage at Wacken Open Air 2024 on July 31st. Pro-shot video of "Six Feet Deep" can be viewed below.