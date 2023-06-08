Japan's DEATHROLL To Release New Album In July; Official Lyric Video For "The Grey Life" Streaming

Prepare to descend into the depths of darkness as Deathroll, the awe-inspiring Japanese black metal discovery, unveils the new lyric video for the track "The Grey Life." This bone-chilling masterpiece is a glimpse into the forthcoming album, Japanese Extreme Metal Art, set to unleash its fury on July 7th via Wormholedeath.

"With 'The Grey Life', Deathroll beckons you to embrace the abyss, surrendering yourself to the primal forces that reside within the shadows. Experience the harrowing power of music that evokes the dormant terror lurking in your soul. Prepare to tremble as Deathrtoll's sound engulfs you in madness and challenges your very perception of reality.

Watch the official lyric video for "The Grey Life" below.

Deathroll is the brainchild of Kazu, who hails from Iwaki, Fukushima, and has been creating music since 2012. He is a singer, songwriter, and musician who has released several albums, including 荒涼, Brainwashing, 破壊, and Z.K.K. Deathroll has a distinctive sound that depicts the darkness of jet black and is known for breaking hearts with its powerful lyrics and music.