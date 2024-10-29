Japan's ILLUSION FORCE To Release Halfana Album In December; Title Track Music Video Posted

Japanese power metal band, Illusion Force, are thrilled to announce the release of their new album, Halfana, out on December 13 via Frontiers Music Srl. The band also unveil the first single and official video for the title track, “Halfana”, out now. Watch the video below, and pre-order the album here.

Talking about the title track, the band says: “Combining breakneck tempos with soaring melodies while matching high-tone vocals with twin lead guitars, this track encompasses Illusion Force's signature style of catchy metal.”

Discussing the album, they add: “After and exhilarating experience of performing and recording around Japan for the last 5 years, we can finally announce our first worldwide album release! It was a great challenge to properly utilize the elegance and versatility of Japanese music, but we think the end result will be a great listen! Please, check it out!”

Hailing from Japan, Illusion Force is a brilliant newcomer, emerging from the very active Japanese metal scene, crediting bands like Helloween, Dragonforce as some of their influences. Having been constantly on tour in Japan supporting major acts and playing Headlining shows, they managed to create a strong fan base in their home country.

The band has already released two albums through King Records that caught the attention of media around the world, praising the skills and the songwriting and the powerful and melodic voice of the singer Jinn.

The new album Halfana, mixed by Matias Kupiainen (Stratovarius guitar player), showcases a mixture of extreme power metal with classy arrangements and catchy choruses to make every power metal freak’s heart beat faster with excitement and anticipation.

Halfana tracklisting:

"Kaleidoscopic"

"Halfana"

"Miracle Superior"

"The Serene Valley"

"Captan #5" (feat. Ivan Giannini)

"Protector Of The Stars"

"Hibari, Pt I: A Lost Cantata"

"Hibari, Pt II: Whisper Of The Eternity"

"Hibari, Pt III: Möbius"

"Hibari, Pt IV: Luminescent Galaxies"

"Bittersweet '53"

"Serendipitous"

"Illusion Parade"

"Halfana" video:

Lineup:

Jinn Jeon - Vocals

Yuya Shiroumaru - Guitar

George Shiroumaru - Guitar

Ollie Bernstein - Bass

Jade - Drums

(Photo - Yuichi Tamura)