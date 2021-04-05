Japan's SERENITY IN MURDER Share Guitar Tab / Playthrough Video For New Song "The Glow Of Embers"

Japan's Serenity In Murder released their new album, entitled Reborn, on February 10th. They have posted a tab + playthrough video for track "The Glow Of Embers". Check it out below.

Tracklist:

"The Great Beyond"

"Anthem"

"Plead For Your Life"

"The Titans"

"Sea Of Stars"

"Rain Or Shine"

"Leaves Burned To Ashes"

"Beast In Human Shape"

"The Black Sun"

"The Glow Of Embers"

"The Four Seasons"

Physical copies of Reborn are now available via CD Japan here.