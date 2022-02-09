Japan's SHADY GLIMPSE Release New Single "S.S.D. - System Shakedown"; Lyric Video Streaming
Japanese thrash metal combo, Shady Glimpse, recently signed a licensing deal with Wormholedeath for the reissue of their album, Supreme Gift, which was re-released on December 17, 2021 via Wormholedeath worldwide. They have released a lyric video for the song "S.S.D. - System Shakedown". Check it out below.
Vocalist Yuichi Takei: "I wrote this song for warning everyone who affected from well-known people. We'll face with many problems in life, and also have to meet many kinds of people. I want to say 'Don't lose yourself! Listen, search and think over! If it's a good idea, you adopt it. If it's a different idea to you, you can learn something. Never force your opinion!'"
Shady Glimpse' music is based on the 80's Bay Area: digests and absorbs punk, funk, disco, hard rock, and death metal. As the name Shady Glimpse suggests, it will be a light that gives color to the underground.
Tracklisting:
"The New World"
"DIOVig-C"
"S.S.D - System Shakedown-"
"Solar & Green"
"Killing After Midnight"
"Shocking!"
"Silver & Gold"
"Route 56"
"Liar's Desire"
"Stairway To Stupid"
"One Night Magician"
"H8! I'm D1"
"G.G Blues"
"Shocking!" video:
"DIOVig-C" video:
Shady Glimpse are:
Shinya Sakai - Guitar
Yuichi Takei - Vocals
Tomohide Shimizu - Bass
Yasuhiro Nishiyama - Drums