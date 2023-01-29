Japan's THE LAST ROCKSTARS Featuring YOSHIKI, HYDE, SUGIZO And MIYAVI Release Debut Single / Video; Three US Shows Announced For February

Japanese supergroup, The Last Rockstars, is comprised of four of Japan’s biggest rock stars – Yoshiki (X Japan), Hyde (L'Arc-en-Ciel, Vamps), Sugizo (X Japan, Luna Sea), and Miyavi. The group announced their formation at a live event in Tokyo on November 11th, and now they have three upcoming "Live Debut" shows scheduled for New York and Los Angeles. A second New York show at the Hammerstein Ballroom was added last month.

The group most recently announced a label deal with Virgin Music Group, who will partner with the group for the release of new music in 2023. The band's debut single is the self-titled anthem "The Last Rockstars (Paris Mix)". The video for the single accumulated an impressive 1.7 million views within a week of its release. Check it out below.

Live dates:

February

3 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

4 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

10 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium (SOLD OUT)

All of the members are stars in their own right. Yoshiki, leader / drummer of the legendary X Japan, has been named "one of the most influential composers in Japanese history," and has sold over 50 million albums.

Hyde is a vocalist, record producer, and actor. Best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band L'Arc-en-Ciel since 1991, he is also the lead vocalist of Vamps and has a solo career.

Sugizo is best known as the lead guitarist and violinist of the rock band Luna Sea since 1989. He officially joined X Japan in 2009 after coming on board as a touring member in 2008.

Miyavi is a guitarist, vocalist, record producer, and actor known for his finger-slapping style of playing guitar. He has been active since 1999, first as guitarist for the now defunct Visual Kei rock band Dué Le Quartz, and then as a solo artist starting in 2002. In 2007, he became a member of the rock supergroup S.K.I.N. In 2014, Miyavi appeared in the movie Unbroken, directed by Angelina Jolie, and went on to undertake smaller roles in American productions such as Kong: Skull Island and Stray.