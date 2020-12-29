Japanese 11 Year-Old Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Covers DEEP PURPLE's "Burn", LED ZEPPELIN's "Dazed And Confused" (Video)

December 29, 2020, an hour ago

news yoyoka led zeppelin deep purple hard rock

Japanese 11 Year-Old Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Covers DEEP PURPLE's "Burn", LED ZEPPELIN's "Dazed And Confused" (Video)

Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma, who has become a YouTube sensation and has attracted the attention of KISS icon Gene Simmons and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, has posted two new covers: the Deep Purple classic "Burn" and Led Zepelin's "Dazed And Confused".

Yoyoka on the "Dazed And Confused" cover:

"Led Zeppelin changed my life. For me, Bonzo's groove is the most natural and comfortable. ‬This song is one of my favorite songs."

Both clips are one-take recordings.

Yoyoka previously teamed up with Paulie Z, bassist Koichi Terasawa (ex-SLY) and guitarist Satsuma3042 to record a lockdown cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Over The Mountain". Check it out below.



Featured Audio

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

ACCEPT - "Too Mean To Die" (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews