Japanese 11 Year-Old Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Covers DEEP PURPLE's "Burn", LED ZEPPELIN's "Dazed And Confused" (Video)

Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma, who has become a YouTube sensation and has attracted the attention of KISS icon Gene Simmons and Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, has posted two new covers: the Deep Purple classic "Burn" and Led Zepelin's "Dazed And Confused".

Yoyoka on the "Dazed And Confused" cover:

"Led Zeppelin changed my life. For me, Bonzo's groove is the most natural and comfortable. ‬This song is one of my favorite songs."

Both clips are one-take recordings.

Yoyoka previously teamed up with Paulie Z, bassist Koichi Terasawa (ex-SLY) and guitarist Satsuma3042 to record a lockdown cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Over The Mountain". Check it out below.