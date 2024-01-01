Japanese Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Shares One-Take Performance Of TOOL Classic "Forty Six & 2" (Video)

Fourteen year-old Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma, who has become a YouTube sensation and attracted the attention of KISS icon Gene Simmons, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, has shared a one-take performance of the Tool classic, "Forty Six & 2". Check it out below.

Tool make their highly-anticipated return to Europe this spring, with a month of dates slated for the 2024 trek, including outings at London's The O2 Arena, Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena and Paris' Accor Arena, as well as festival outings at Graspop Metal Meeting, Tons of Rock and CopenHell.

News of the band’s European tour follows a particularly busy time for the Los Angeles-based band, with the foursome featuring Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan, currently in the midst of a North American tour that extends into February. Over the last five months, Tool has headlined Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music festivals, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Power Trip.

European dates:

May

25 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena

27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

30 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

June

1 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena

3 - London, UK -The O2 Arena

5 - Paris, France - Accor Arena

8 - Berlin, Germany - Parkbühne Wuhlheide

10 - Wien, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle

11 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena

13 - Budapest, Hungary - BudapestAréna

18 - Köln, Germany - Lanxess Arena

20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - CopenHell

25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena

27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock

Tool's 2024 US tour dates are listed below.

January

10 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

19 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

26 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC

27 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

30 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

February

2 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

7 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

9 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena

17 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena

18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena