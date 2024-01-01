Japanese Drum Prodigy YOYOKA Shares One-Take Performance Of TOOL Classic "Forty Six & 2" (Video)
January 1, 2024, 33 minutes ago
Fourteen year-old Japanese drum prodigy Yoyoka Soma, who has become a YouTube sensation and attracted the attention of KISS icon Gene Simmons, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Deep Purple drummer Ian Paice, has shared a one-take performance of the Tool classic, "Forty Six & 2". Check it out below.
Tool make their highly-anticipated return to Europe this spring, with a month of dates slated for the 2024 trek, including outings at London's The O2 Arena, Stockholm’s Tele2 Arena and Paris' Accor Arena, as well as festival outings at Graspop Metal Meeting, Tons of Rock and CopenHell.
News of the band’s European tour follows a particularly busy time for the Los Angeles-based band, with the foursome featuring Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan, currently in the midst of a North American tour that extends into February. Over the last five months, Tool has headlined Aftershock, Welcome to Rockville, Louder Than Life and the Sonic Temple Arts & Music festivals, as well as a once-in-a-lifetime performance at Power Trip.
European dates:
May
25 - Hannover, Germany - ZAG Arena
27 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
30 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena
June
1 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena
3 - London, UK -The O2 Arena
5 - Paris, France - Accor Arena
8 - Berlin, Germany - Parkbühne Wuhlheide
10 - Wien, Austria - Wiener Stadthalle
11 - Kraków, Poland - Tauron Arena
13 - Budapest, Hungary - BudapestAréna
18 - Köln, Germany - Lanxess Arena
20 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting
22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - CopenHell
25 - Stockholm, Sweden - Tele2 Arena
27 - Oslo, Norway - Tons of Rock
Tool's 2024 US tour dates are listed below.
January
10 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
13 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
18 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
19 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
21 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
24 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
26 - Birmingham, AL - The Legacy Arena at The BJCC
27 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
30 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center
31 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
February
2 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
3 - Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center
5 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
7 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
9 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
12 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
14 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
15 - Los Angeles, CA - Crypto.com Arena
17 - Ontario, CA - Toyota Arena
18 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena