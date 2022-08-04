Japan’s BORIS Release "My Name Is Blank" Music Video

The legendary Boris celebrate a 30 year career as one of experimental music's most forward-thinking, heavy, and innovative bands with the new album Heavy Rocks (2022). Today, Boris share the third single and video, for “My Name Is Blank”. Watch the clip below.

Heavy Rocks (2022) is out August 12 on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Pre-orders are available at Relapse.com.

Tracklisting:

“She Is Burning”

“Cramper”

“My Name Is Blank”

“Blah Blah Blah”

“Question 1”

“Nosferatou”

“Ruins”

“Ghostly Imagination”

“Chained”

“(not) Last Song”

“My Name Is Blank” video:

“She Is Burning” video:

Boris begin their US summer tour with Philadelphia’s Nothing this month. The tour kicks off after Boris and Nothing's performances at Psycho Las Vegas, and runs through late August and September. Includes a festival performance at Post Festival in Indianapolis.

(Photo – Yoshihiro Mori)